All-Star Keane relishing Spurs clash

Robbie Keane described Tottenham as "my club" but the LA Galaxy striker will be aiming to consign the London side to defeat when he lines up against them for the MLS All-Stars on Wednesday.

Keane is held in high regard at White Hart Lane after scoring 122 goals in 306 appearances for Tottenham to stand 10th on the list of all-time goalscorers for the club.

The Republic of Ireland captain is now a big fans' favourite with MLS champions Galaxy, having demonstrated his prowess in front of goal with great effect.

Keane was ruled out of the All-Stars matches in each of the last two years due to injury, but the 35-year-old will not be missing out against his former employers in Denver.

He told Tottenham's official website: "The All-Star game is a big occasion for the league and something you see over here in basketball, baseball and NFL.

"Every player in the MLS wants to be involved in this game.

"This is a special one for me because it’s against Tottenham, my club, the club where I felt I made my name and had a big impact.

"Everyone knows Spurs is a club very close to my heart, so this is a big deal for me."

Ex-Tottenham forward Clint Dempsey will also be in the All Stars line-up at Dick's Sporting Goods Park along with the likes of Steven Gerrard, David Villa and Kaka, but Frank Lampard (calf) has been ruled out.

New signings Toby Alderweireld, Kieran Trippier, Dele Alli and Kevin Wimmer will be eager to play a part for Premier League outfit Tottenham, who flew out to Denver on Sunday.