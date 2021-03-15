All you need to know: Football This Week

Stay up to date with all the latest results and fixtures currently on the go in the football world.

This weeks footballing scheduled is jam-packed with exciting football, including the Premier League, Caf Champions League, Caf Confederation Cup, DStv Premiership, Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Monday, 15 March

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool (Molineux Stadium, 10pm)

Liverpool will travel to the Molineux Stadium when they take on Wolves as they look to return to winning ways in the Premier League after conceding six consecutive defeats.

Tuesday, 16 March

AS Vita Club vs Al Ahly (Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecote, 3pm)

Al Ahly will face AS Vita Club in matchday four of the Caf Champions League group stage as they look to close the gap on leaders Simba.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs TP Mazembe (Loftus Versfeld Stadium, 6pm)

The Brazilians have been matched against TP Mazembe in the return leg of the Caf Champions League group stage clash at Loftus Versfeld.

Petro de Luanda vs Kaizer Chiefs (Estadio 11 de Novembro, 6pm)

Kaizer Chiefs jetted out to Luanda, the capital city of Angola for their Caf Champions League Group C encounter against Petro de Luanda.

Manchester City vs Borussia M'gladbach (Puskás Aréna, 10pm)

Manchester City will be aiming to book their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals when they take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the second leg of their last-16 tie at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta (Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano, 10pm)

Real Madrid will be looking to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they welcome Atalanta BC for the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Wednesday, 17 March

Orlando Pirates vs Enyimba (Orlando Stadium, 6pm)

Orlando Pirates will now take on current Nigerian champions Enyimba at home in their second Caf Confederation Cup clash in the hope of claiming three points following their goalless draw in the opening game of the competition.

Chelsea vs Atlético Madrid (Stamford Bridge, 10pm)

Atlético Madrid will travel to Stamford Bridge looking to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first-leg and in the hope fo knocking Chelsea out of the competition for the second season in succession.

Bayern Munich vs Lazio (Allianz-Arena, 10pm)

Robert Lewandowski will once again lead the charge for Bayern Munich as they look to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals in the second leg of their round of 16 tie at home to Lazio.

Thursday, 18 March

Arsenal vs Olympiakos Piraeus (Emirates Stadium, 7:55pm)

Arsenal appears to be in command of their Europa League round of 16 tie against Olympiacos having won the first leg 3-1 in Piraeus, but they will have it all to play for when the two sides square off at the Emirates Stadium.

AC Milan vs Manchester United (Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, 10pm)

AC Milan and Manchester United will go into the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie all square after a 1-1 draw in a keenly contested first game at Old Trafford.

Saturday, 20 March

Everton vs Manchester City (Goodison Park, 7:30pm)

Everton will face Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final, which takes place at Goodison Park, with the winner going onto a semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

Sunday, 21 March

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates (FNB Stadium, 3pm)

Orlando Pirates will be hoping to do the double over Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership when the two sides go head-to-head in the test edition of the Soweto derby.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Black Leopards (Loftus Versfeld Stadium, 5pm)

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership standings to seven points when they welcome Black Leopards to Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Chelsea vs Sheffield United (Stamford Bridge, 3:30pm)

Sheffield United will travel to Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals as the Premier League sides look to book their place in the next round of the competition.

Leicester City vs Manchester United (King Power Stadium, 7pm)

Manchester United are set to travel to the King Power Stadium when they face off against Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-final encounter in Leicester.

West Ham United vs Arsenal (London Stadium, 5pm)

Arsenal will take a trip to the London Stadium when they take on West Ham United in the latest edition of the London derby between the two teams in the Premier League.