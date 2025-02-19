How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Live stream and TV details for midweek Premier League clash

Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool on Wednesday, as Premier League action returns for a dose of midweek football at Villa Park.

Liverpool have still only lost just once so far this season in the Premier League, with Arne Slot's side in a commanding position as we approach the business end of the campaign. Mohamed Salah's goals are keeping the Reds' title credentials well and truly alive, with the talented Egyptian having now scored 28 goals in all competitions this term.

As for the Villans, Unai Emery's side are into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions but it is their league form that has since dwindled. The arrivals of Donyell Malen, Marcus Rashford and Marcos Asensio may help matters as they look to close the gap on the top four on Wednesday.

You won't want to miss this one. Below is your complete guide on how to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Aston Villa vs Liverpool Date: Wednesday, February 19 2025

• Aston Villa vs Liverpool Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET

• Aston Villa vs Liverpool Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

• Aston Villa vs Liverpool TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Why is this game on a Wednesday?

It is strange that the clash has been rescheduled when UEFA Champions League football is also set to adorn our screen this week.

Wondering why the game has been re-arranged? Fear not, FourFourTwo's Matthew Holt has all the details in this handy guide HERE.

Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool live on TNT Sports. Coverage begins at 6.30 pm GMT.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which you'll need to stream TNT Sports content online, costs £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.

Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Aston Villa vs Liverpool, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool elsewhere in the world

Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in the US

Fans in the US can watch an Aston Villa vs Liverpool live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Premier League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League soccer are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 2.30pm ET / 11.30pm PT on February 19.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool on Stan Sport, which has the rights to Premier League football down under.

You'll need the Stan Sport package ($15 a month) on top of a base Stan subscription ($12 a month), so a total of $27 a month.

Kick-off is at 06:30 am AEDT on Thursday, February 19.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in New Zealand?

You can indeed watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in New Zealand, courtesy of DAZN New Zealand.

Subscriptions start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool in Canada?

In Canada, Aston Villa vs Liverpool will be live streamed on DAZN. Subscriptions cost $34.99 a month.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Preview

Liverpool can go ten points clear of second-placed Arsenal with victory against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Villa Park will host the encounter with Unai Emery's side looking to bounce back following a 2-0 loss at Anfield earlier in the season.

Salah and Diaz both netted as the Reds beat strugglers Wolves 2-1 last weekend, despite Matheus Cunha pulling a goal back for the Wanderers in the encounter on Merseyside.

Villa are down in ninth position at present after a mixed bag of results as of late. Two wins, two draws and two losses in all competitions mean there is still work to do in the second half of the season.

Ollie Watkins rescued a point against Ipswich Town last time out, with new signing Rashford hoping he can make a mark with his new club against bitter Mancunian rivals Liverpool.