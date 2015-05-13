Allam: I turned down offers for Hull

Hull City owner Assem Allam says he has turned down offers to buy the club in the past.

Allam announced in September that he had put the club up for sale following a failed attempt to change its name to Hull Tigers.

Those plans have contributed to a difficult relationship between Allam and the club's fans, but the Egyptian insists he has the KC Stadium outfit's best interests at heart.

"I haven't found a buyer," he told BBC Look North. "I want to feel a new buyer is a good home. We've worked hard to achieve what we have.

"If I was looking for money only, the club would have been sold by now.

"I've had offers before and I said no. I need someone to look after the club."

A 1-0 defeat to Burnley at the weekend left Hull two points adrift of safety with just two matches - against Tottenham and Manchester United - left to play.

Asked whether he thought Hull could remain in the Premier League, Allam added: "I hope so but there is nothing we could have done.

"We have a good manager and a good squad that's really... expected to be between 10th and 12th, but we had eight injuries at the same time."