Allam: Most Hull fans welcome name change

The Egyptian-born businessman is keen to rebrand the Premier League side to help them become self-sustainable, hoping to see them play under the moniker of Hull Tigers.

The suggested move has brought significant resistance from sections of the fan base, with campaign group City Till We Die feeling that the change would detract from their tradition.

Allam, however, is not perturbed by the dissatisfaction and feels that the majority of supporters are not concerned about becoming Hull Tigers.

"I would say that the majority of fans do not object to shortening to name," he told TheHull Daily Mail.

"I mix with fans greatly. I go to a minimum of four functions in a week and I mix with 150 to 200 fans in each function. I am aware of the fans' wishes. All of them I meet say we don't care about a short name, we want good football.

"Where are the fans who disagree? It is your imagination.

"The media have focused on them because they carry banners and shout louder.

"Take it from me, I do not manage the club by banners and I certainly don't manage it by who shouts louder."