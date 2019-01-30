Allan important now and in future for Napoli, insists Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti stressed the long-term importance of Allan as the Napoli midfielder continues to be linked to Paris Saint-Germain.

Allan returned to Napoli's side in Tuesday's 2-0 Coppa Italia loss to AC Milan, having been dropped for Saturday's Serie A stalemate against the same opposition amid uncertainty over his future.

The 28-year-old has been at the centre of a reported transfer in excess of €100million, however, Ancelotti has shown no desire to sell and he reiterated his stance following the quarter-final defeat.

"He played his game, as did everyone," head coach Ancelotti told Rai Sport of Allan, who was substituted at half-time at San Siro.

"I didn't replace him because he played badly, but because I wanted to open the spaces up with another forward.

"Allan is our player, he had some temptation, but is very important for us and will be in future too.

"He just hasn't trained much lately, which is why he hasn’t been playing as much."