Allan Saint-Maximin injury boost for Newcastle ahead of Burnley visit

Newcastle striker Allan Saint-Maximin could return to the squad for Saturday evening’s Premier League clash with Burnley.

The Frenchman has sat out the last three games with an ankle injury, but has returned to training and is expected to be available, although Jamaal Lascelles (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (hip) are both doubts.

Fellow defender Fabian Schar is available after being used as a substitute in the Carabao Cup victory at Newport in midweek following his return from a shoulder problem, but keeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), defenders Paul Dummett (tendon) and Ciaran Clark (thigh), midfielders Matt Ritchie (shoulder surgery) and Matty Longstaff (thigh) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still sidelined.

Burnley are without Matthew Lowton after the full-back suffered an ankle injury in a Raheem Sterling challenge during the Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday.

James Tarkowski should make his first league start of the season after a toe injury and Ashley Barnes is in contention after ending a nine-month absence against City following hernia surgery.

Robbie Brady (ribs) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (knee) could come back into the reckoning, but Jay Rodriguez (ankle), Ben Mee (thigh) and Jack Cork (ankle) remain out.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Lewis, Yedlin, Fernandez, Schar, Shelvey, Hayden, S. Longstaff, Hendrick, Fraser, Atsu, Murphy, Anderson, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Tarkowski, Taylor, Pieters, Thomas, Glennon, Brownhill, McNeil, Goodridge, Westwood, Stephens, Benson, Brady, Gudmundsson, Wood, Vydra, Barnes.