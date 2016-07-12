Allardyce backed by Gold for England job

West Ham co-chairman David Gold has backed Sam Allardyce to be the next England manager.

The Sunderland boss has been linked to the position vacated by Roy Hodgson after his nation's last-16 exit at Euro 2016.

Reports suggest Allardyce is set to be interviewed for the job and Gold – who had Allardyce in charge at West Ham for almost five years – believes the 61-year-old would be a good option.

"I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him [for the job]," he told BBC Radio Five Live.

Gold added: "He is determined, he is ambitious. He's been in the business a long time.

"I think the most important thing from my point of view is that he's English. Sam of course fits that bracket. You can rely on Sam meeting all those criteria."

Allardyce took over at Sunderland in October last year, helping the club retain their top-flight status.