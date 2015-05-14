Allardyce future remains unclear

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce insists his Upton Park future will not be resolved until the end of the season.

Allardyce, who has been in charge since 2011 and guided West Ham back into the Premier League, has faced mounting speculation, with reports suggesting the club's hierarchy will seek to replace him ahead of 2015-16.

After making a strong start to the campaign, West Ham have just three wins from their last 19 league fixtures.

"There is no manager news," said Allardyce. "It was always going to be the end of the season and it will still be the end of the season. You only have two weeks to ask these questions.

"I signed a contract a good two weeks after the season last time. This season it falls in the same lines. The negotiations take place and the outcome will be made clear to everyone.

"The speculation about other managers is bound to happen.

"You are bound to get a whisper here and there. It's the world we live in today. Whether I'm staying or going has not been decided here.

"Then it depends on the negotiations. There is me, there is the staff and the new players and the budget and where do we think we are going together as a football club?

"As owners and managers are we going in the right direction? Where do we want to go and how fast do we want to get there? Who is going in and out, length of contract, then move forward as quick as we can."

Should West Ham qualify for Europe via UEFA Fair Play - they are currently the leading candidates - the club could be back in competitive action less than six weeks after the conclusion of the Premier League season.

"The need to discuss it, particularly if we are in Europe, is to discuss it quickly," added Allardyce. "Our first game in the Europa League would be July 2 and lots of planning would need to be done."