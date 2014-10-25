Allardyce hopeful Sakho injury not serious

Sakho continued his sensational run of goalscoring by grabbing the crucial second goal in West Ham's hard-earned 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester City.

The Senegalese forward has been a revelation since making the move to Upton Park from Metz in August, and his header on Saturday made it six games in a row in which he has found the net.

However, worryingly for West Ham, Sakho had to be withdrawn in the closing stages after suffering a shoulder complaint - an issue that has Allardyce understandably concerned.

"My biggest problem is that my leading goalscorer came off towards the end today with a shoulder problem," he told his post-match media conference.

"I sincerely hope that [the] damage is not severe and he can recover very quickly.

"Anyone who's scored six in six - you can ill-afford to lose him. If we lose him it's going to be a big blow."

West Ham were superb throughout Saturday's victory, and Allardyce believes his in-form side were well worth a win that moves them to within one point of champions City in the table.

"We had a terrific performance today - that was the big thing for me, it wasn't a lucky win, it was a well-deserved victory," he added.

"We put Manchester City's back four to task and they couldn't hold up. [It is] a massive, massive victory - a great statement for us as a team and a club and we should all be very proud of ourselves.

"Everybody was at their very best and we got a deserved victory that not many people were expecting."