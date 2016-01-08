Allardyce keen to hold onto red-hot Defoe

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce is determined to keep hold of in-form striker Jermain Defoe despite reported interest from AFC Bournemouth.

Allardyce said he is yet to receive a bid for Defoe - who has scored six Premier League goals this campaign - but will turn down any that come in.

The 55-time England international is the subject of reported interest from Bournemouth, who could offer Defoe a more secure chance of Premier League football next season, with Sunderland second bottom and four points from safety after 20 games.

"We haven’t had any bids for Jermain, and I suppose if there had been a bid for him, I would have turned it down," Allardyce said.

"Unless it had been that big that the owners told me, 'This bid is so big Sam, we can’t afford to turn it down'.

"Every club has that scenario, but we haven’t had a bid for Jermain and we don’t want to sell him."

Defoe has distanced himself from the prospect of a January move, insisting he is happy to stay at the club.

"Of course I’m committed," he said. "I am at the age of 33 now and over the years I have always been involved in something [transfer wise].

"But I have not really seen my name about this time, and that is nice."