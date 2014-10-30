Allardyce: Sakho 'touch and go' for Stoke trip

The Senegalese forward struck his sixth goal in as many Premier League games as West Ham recorded a 2-1 victory over champions City last Saturday.

Sakho's superb form since arriving from Metz in the close-season has played a large part in the east London club's climb to fourth in the top flight.

However, the 24-year-old had to be substituted in the closing stages of the City game, and West Ham boss Allardyce is uncertain whether he will be fit for the trip to Stoke.

"Sakho is touch and go for Saturday," Allardyce said on Thursday.

"We will see what he's like tomorrow and make a decision from there."

In more positive news for Allardyce, two of his first-team regulars are ready for the trip to the Britannia Stadium, although long-term absentee Andy Carroll is still unavailable.

"James Tomkins is back and Matt Jarvis is back in the squad," he added. "The others we are patiently waiting for.

"Andy has to go through what for him is the final part of a pre-season after recovery, and ease himself slowly into games."