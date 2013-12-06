Allardyce warns Hammers of Suarez danger

The Uruguayan scored four times for his side in their 5-1 win over Norwich City on Wednesday and currently tops the Premier League goalscoring charts with 13 goals in nine outings.

Allardyce is keen for his defenders to keep Suarez quiet as West Ham seek to win their first away game in four matches.

"Luis Suarez is the man and if we control him like Hull showed then you have a 50 per cent better chance of getting a result," he said on Friday.

"As good a team as Liverpool are, he is still proving to be the man to turn draws into wins for them.

"He thrives on the service he gets to him so it's about the players in front of our back four stopping the supply to him."

West Ham sit just a place above the relegation zone in the Premier League, having been beaten 1-0 by 19th-placed Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Allardyce's men have won only one of their last seven top-flight matches but the West Ham boss claims they are being hard done by.

"Results are our big problem. We completely outplayed Crystal Palace and we had twice as many passes as they did," he added.

"We are where we are because we haven't got the results we should have done. We've got to get the results our performances deserve.

Striker Andy Carroll has returned to training this week after a foot injury although Allardyce stated he will take his time with the England international, rather than rush him back too soon.