Allegri admits lack of focus

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri admitted his side lost their focus in the 2-2 draw against Verona which brought their league campaign to a close.

The visitors were denied victory on the final day when Juanito's injury-time equaliser saw Verona snatch a late point and Allegri felt the effect of their upcoming Champions League final was obvious.

"We played well in parts," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia. "But at other times we were less focused and made technical mistakes.

"It's not every day you play a Champions League final and we need to prepare for it with a calm approach.

"We'll rest tomorrow and get to work on the final from Monday onwards.

"I can't wait to start [the league] again, but first there's something else to finish."

With the domestic double already completed, this result mattered little, but Allegri and his players will be slightly aggrieved that they couldn’t sign off with a win having led 2-1 going into injury time.

Goals from Roberto Pereyra and Fernando Llorente, either side of Luca Toni's 22nd strike of the season, looked to be enough for Juventus, but Carlos Tevez’s missed penalty two minutes from the end and Juanito's late strike meant the champions finished with a draw.

All of that will quickly be forgotten as the build-up for the Champions League final begins in earnest though, with Spanish champions Barcelona lying in wait.

Allegri added on the clash in Berlin: "It's practically impossible to stop them being dangerous.

"First of all we have to not only focus on that, but on attacking, keeping a high tempo and making life difficult for them. Barcelona play in a different way to how they did under Pep Guardiola.

"They have less possession and play with a centre-forward, which they didn't use before.

"Am I losing sleep? No, I sleep pretty soundly. It's a game we have to prepare for, there's no need to fire up the squad for a Champions League final."