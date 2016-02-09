Allegri: Chelsea rumours unfounded

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri quashed talk of a move to Chelsea, with the Italian insisting rumours of a Premier League switch at the season's end are not true.

Allegri reportedly heads the shortlist of candidates, including Italy boss Antonio Conte, to replace Jose Mourinho permanently at Chelsea in 2016-17, with Guus Hiddink in charge until the end of the campaign.

However, the two-time Serie A-winning coach is adamant he will see out his Juve contract, which expires next year.

"I would love to clarify that nothing is true about my move to Chelsea. I cannot confirm neither deny something that does not exist," said the 48-year-old, who guided the Turin giants to the Champions League final last term.

"What matters to me is to end the season with another year of my contract and try to win some trophies, which is not simple. There is nothing I can do about all the rumours that I read in the newspapers, this is something I cannot control.

"I want to take this chance to cut the discussion here because there are other things I have to think about together with the club and the fans. So, I repeat it again, there is nothing true about these rumours so I can't confirm neither deny something which does not exist."