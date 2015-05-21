Allegri concedes cards fell Juve's way

Maximiliano Allegri conceded Juventus were lucky to secure their second major title of the season, in their 2-1 extra-time Coppa Italia victory over Lazio.

The Juve boss saw his side arrest an early deficit at the Stadio Olimpico, with Stefan Radu's fourth-minute goal overhauled by strikes from Giorgio Chiellini and Alessandro Matri.

The talking point was a remarkably unlucky attempt on goal from second-half substitute Filip Djordjevic - as his free-kick early in the additional half-hour struck both posts, and trickled away to safety.

"Lazio had a great game, it was worthy of a final and we knew this would be different from in Serie A," Allegri told Rai Sport.

"We did well, they did well, they were unlucky hitting the woodwork twice in the same move and we were fortunate on our goal.

"Football is made of incidents. Before their [shot hit the] upright we had two or three favourable situations we didn't make the most of.

"They were very aggressive in the first half, while we did better after the break and should've been sharper, as two or three times we delayed the pass when attacking the line.

"I have to say that it wasn't easy for the lads to win the Scudetto and Coppa Italia. Now we'll try to win the third."

Allegri's Juve will bid for a treble in the UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona on June 6.