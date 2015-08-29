Allegri confirms imminent Coman departure

Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed Kingsley Coman will be leaving Juventus before the transfer deadline, amid reports he is set to join Bayern Munich.

The highly-rated Frenchman has been a bit-part player at Juve under Allegri, despite showing huge potential on his rare outings.

Coman started last weekend's shock defeat to Udinese, but that looks set to be his final Juve appearance as a switch to Bayern moves ever closer.

The German champions have been heavily linked with a move for the 19-year-old, and Allegri announced on Saturday: "Coman will be leaving the club. He wanted to go.

"I think it was the player's desire to leave. I think it is a good transfer operation. He played a little last season and it's only right that he moves on if he didn't feel ready to fight for his place here.

"If he does well in future, it will also be thanks to Juventus."

Allegri insists Simone Zaza will not be following Coman in leaving the club, following reported interest from West Ham.

Zaza only arrived back at Juve during the close-season from Sassuolo, and Allegri insists he has a future with the defending champions.

The coach added: "Zaza will not be leaving the club. He's an important player, an international one at that, and needs to develop."