Allegri extends Juve contract

Juventus have confirmed that coach Massimiliano Allegri has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2017.

The former Milan coach took the reins of the Turin club in July last year following the exit of Antonio Conte.

And Allegri enjoyed immediate success with Juve, leading them to a Serie A and Coppa Italia double in his first season in charge.

Juve also reached the final of the UEFA Champions League, only to lose 3-1 to Barcelona in Berlin.

Allegri had been contracted until 2016 but president Andrea Agnelli confirmed on Monday that the coach had agreed to extend his stay by another 12 months.

Agnelli outlined the task facing Juve as they seek to build on last term's achievements.

"We begin our new season with zero points, all teams start from the same base, and it will be a tough campaign ahead," he said.

Allegri will have a host of new players to work with in the forthcoming campaign as Juve bid to continue their dominance of Italian football.

Although Carlos Tevez and Andrea Pirlo have departed for Boca Juniors and New York City FC respectively, Juve have added to their ranks with the captures of Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic, Sami Khedira and Neto, while also signing Roberto Pereyra permanently following his loan spell last term.