Allegri issues challenge to Higuain after Argentina snub

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged Gonzalo Higuain to prove a point to Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli by rediscovering top form at club level.

The 68-time international was left out of the Albiceleste's squad for next month's final round of World Cup qualifiers despite the uncertainty surrounding their qualification chances.

Higuain, who has netted twice in three Serie A matches this term, came in for criticism from Allegri for letting "his head drop" in the midweek Champions League loss at Barcelona.

And the Bianconeri boss wants his star striker to prove his mettle against Sassuolo on Sunday.

"He needs to be calm and play the way he knows how," Allegri said at his pre-match press conference.

"Not being called up by Argentina is a strong incentive for him to repeat last season's performances and to improve, like all of us.

"He played a very good first half at Camp Nou and I am expecting a great game from him [on Sunday]."

Higuain will be joined in attack by compatriot Paulo Dybala, who is set to play his 100th match for the club at the Citta del Tricolore.

Allegri also confirmed rugged defender Giorgio Chiellini will return from an ankle injury as Juve look to continue their perfect start to the league season.