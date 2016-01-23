Allegri rubbishes Chelsea speculation

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has labelled reports linking him with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea next season as "speculation".

Following the departure of Jose Mourinho there have been a host of names linked with the manager's role at Stamford Bridge, currently occupied on an interim basis by Guus Hiddink, and Allegri's work at Juve has reportedly impressed the Chelsea hierarchy.

A potential move at the end of the 2015-16 campaign has been suggested in the English media, but Allegri insists he is only focused on leading Juve to more silverware.

"My thoughts at this moment are on Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League," he told a news conference on Saturday.

"I am tied to Juventus until 2017 and, as I've already said many times, I am happy here. So that's that.

"Just as there's a game of transfer speculation around players, we get the same with coaches. It's normal."