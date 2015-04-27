Allegri saddened by derby crowd trouble

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes "only a madman" would take their children to watch football in Italy following crowd incidents during Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Torino.

The Derby della Mole saw the visitors' team bus attacked prior to kick-off.

Flairs and fireworks were also thrown during the game as Italian football was again marred by off-field incidents.

It comes weeks after Roma were ordered to close a section of their stadium due to offensive banners directed at the mother of a Napoli fan who died last year.

Allegri told reporters: "I'm sorry [about what happened]. On the pitch we had a match that was fair, manly and compelling.

"This ought to be important to everyone involved in sports. Unfortunately in Italy we are still behind, and until the responsible parties start to take measures this is how it will be.

"That goes for football but also the country as a whole. We need to improve to bring people back to the stadium and kids first of all.

"Only a madman would bring them along with everything that happens today."