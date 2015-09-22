Allegri sees value in Neto debut against Frosinone

Brazilian goalkeeper Norberto Neto will make his Juventus debut against Frosinone in Serie A on Wednesday.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed at a pre-match press conference that he will rest Gianluigi Buffon for the game and give Neto, who joined from Fiorentina in July, a run out.

"I've got plenty of options for the Frosinone match and could also rest a few players," Allegri said.

"The only player I will rest with certainty is Buffon – Neto will play."

Allegri will be without Mario Mandzukic due to thigh injury and will make a late call on Alvaro Morata (abdominal) after both players sustained their problems during the 2-0 weekend win at Genoa.

"Games against Genoa are always physical affairs. We did well to come away with a win from a tough venue," Allegri said.

"Mandzukic didn't feel any pain during the game. It was muscle fatigue that led to his injury.

"I need to check on Morata's condition. If he's available I'll have three strikers at my disposal."

Victory at Genoa capped a triumphant week for Juventus, who came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 in the Champions League after failing to win any of their opening Serie A games.

That leaves the title-holders eight points behind early pacesetters Inter but Allegri is not concerned by that at this stage of the season, when he feels qualification from the Champions League group stage is a priority.

"Our first aim of this season is reaching the Champions League knockout stages," he added. "We took our first step towards that in Manchester.

"Inter's start hasn't surprised me. They're a solid outfit with dangerous individuals."