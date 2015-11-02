Allegri unsure how far Juve can go in Champions League

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes it is difficult to say what his side can achieve in the Champions League this season despite their position at the top of Group D.

Allegri's men sit at the summit of the group with seven points from three games going into the clash with Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday, who held Juve to a 0-0 draw in Turin last month.

The good form of last year's runners-up in the Champions League has been in stark contrast to their performances in Serie A, where Juve are 10th on the table, nine points behind leaders Fiorentina and second-placed Inter.

Juve can qualify for the knock-out rounds by beating Gladbach at Borussia-Park if Manchester City also claim maximum points at Sevilla.

"When you play in the Champions League, it's normal that the ultimate goal is the maximum, and the maximum is to win it," Allegri said.

"You have to find the best physical and mental condition in March, and above all have everyone available. Last year I think our strength was that we arrived in excellent physical condition, at an excellent time of the season.

"It's difficult to say [how far Juventus can go] let's take it one step at a time, since we can't win two games [in a row] in the league we're looking to get through in the Champions League.

"It's [the group] not done yet, because it's certainly not easy, certainly not, because there are three games still to play and there are many points at stake.

"So it's still an open group."