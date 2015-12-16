Allegri wants Juventus to 'stay hungry' after Coppa Italia win

Massimiliano Allegri was pleased to progress in the Coppa Italia after his Juventus side brushed aside Torino 4-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

Simone Zaza scored twice in a comprehensive derby victory, with Paulo Dybala and Paul Pogba also finding the net.

The result means Juventus could still do the domestic double this season, while they have also qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Allegri now wants his team to finish the year with a victory over Carpi in Serie A action on Sunday before the Italian season shuts down for their winter break.

"The team put in a good performance and it was not simple against Torino. We did very well to break the deadlock early and then control the game," he told Rai Sport.

"It was important to reach the quarter-finals and be in the running for all three trophies in 2016.

"Now we can conclude the year on a high and must maintain the same intensity of the last two months.

"We must also never forget where we were in the table, as that ensures we keep up the hunger and intensity to get results."