Allen likely to miss Georgia game, concedes Coleman

Joe Allen looks set to miss Wales' World Cup qualifier against Georgia on Sunday after hobbling out of the 2-2 draw in Austria.

The Stoke City midfielder opened the scoring in Vienna - his second strike in two games for his country - before being withdrawn in the second half with a hamstring injury.

While Wales manager Chris Coleman was quick to reiterate that it was not a serious issue, he does not expect to have Allen available in Cardiff at the weekend.

"The way it is, we probably won't have Joe," he was quoted by the BBC. "We probably could have gambled to keep him on. He had a twinge in his hamstring. He's with the medical team.

"[But] we wouldn't gamble with any player. He's Stoke's player and we respect that."

Allen has hit a hot streak of late, netting against Manchester United for Stoke, who he joined in a big-money move after impressing at Euro 2016.