Alli banned for the rest of Spurs' season by FA

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli will miss the rest of the Premier League season after being handed a three-match suspension for violent conduct by the Football Association.

The ban relates to an incident between Alli and West Brom's Claudio Yacob during the 26th minute of Monday's 1-1 draw at White Hart Lane.

The clash between the two players was not spotted by the match officials but caught on camera and resulted in England international Alli being charged with violent conduct by the FA.

Alli accepted the charge, although he failed in his attempt to contest the automatic three-match penalty at an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.

A statement released by the FA on Thursday read: "Dele Alli will serve a three-match suspension with immediate effect after he committed an act of violent conduct which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video.

"The player accepted The FA's charge but contested that the automatic penalty of a three-match suspension would be 'clearly excessive'.

"This claim, however, was rejected following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today [Thursday 28 April 2016]."

The punishment means Alli will not be available for Tottenham's final three matches of his breakthrough season against Chelsea, Southampton and Newcastle United, with the likelihood that his next competitive action will be for England at Euro 2016.

Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs are seven points behind leaders Leicester City in the table and victory at Manchester United on Sunday would secure the Premier League title for Claudio Ranieri's team.