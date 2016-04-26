Alli charged by FA

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been charged by the Football Association for "an alleged act of violent conduct" during Monday's 1-1 draw with West Brom in the Premier League.

The incident between Alli and Claudio Yacob came in the 26th minute of the clash at White Hart Lane, and although it was not spotted by the match officials, it was caught on video.

Alli could now be punished retrospectively by a panel of three former elite referees, who will review the footage. A potential three-match ban would see the 19-year-old miss the remaining games of Tottenham's campaign.

The charge is an added blow for Spurs, who saw their title hopes suffer a major hit when Craig Dawson cancelled out his earlier own goal to earn West Brom a point.

The draw left Tottenham seven points adrift of leaders Leicester City with three games to play, giving Claudio Ranieri's side the chance to win the title away to Manchester United this weekend.

Alli has until 6pm on Wednesday to reply to the charge.