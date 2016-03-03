Alli: Dier’s the worst dresser and worst dancer at Spurs

Alli completed a £5 million from MK Dons to Tottenham Hotspur last summer and has lit up the Premier League to the extent that he could be among England’s starting XI at the upcoming European Championship in France.

Both Alli and Tottenham team-mate Dier started the Three Lions’ friendly against Les Bleus last November, a game in which Alli scored his first international goal in spectacular style past club-mate Hugo Lloris.

But while the duo have struck up a sound understanding on the pitch, their styles clash off it, with Alli claiming the former Sporting Lisbon defender can’t dance and wears the worst clothes of all the players at the north London outfit.

“Who wears the worst gear? Eric Dier. Nothing fits him, everything he wears is really big,” Alli jokes as part of an exclusive interview which accompanies the April 2016 issue of FourFourTwo.

And the worst dancer? “Eric Dier. It’s horrendous. I’m trying to teach him, but I’m not the best either!”

