Alli: Who's the king of FIFA 16 at Spurs? Me!

The 19-year-old former MK Dons midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Lilywhites in 2015/16, already earning England honours and scoring on his first senior start for the Three Lions against France at Wembley Stadium.

And the talented teenager insists he’s the top dog when Mauricio Pochettino's squad are able to enjoy some downtime in front of a games console.

I play as Bayern. Robben was just unstoppable on FIFA 15 and I’m trying to get as good [on FIFA 16] as I was with him on FIFA 15, but it ain’t happened yet

“Who's the best? Me, definitely,” Alli says as part of an exclusive interview which accompanies the April 2016 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, out now.

“I play as Bayern Munich. Arjen Robben was just unstoppable on FIFA 15 and I’m trying to get as good [on FIFA 16] as I was with him on FIFA 15, but it ain’t happened yet.”

