Alonso open to new Bayern Munich contract

Xabi Alonso says he would be happy to extend his contract with Bayern Munich beyond the end of the season.

The former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder has enjoyed great success in Germany since leaving the Spanish capital in 2014, winning two Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal and the German Supercup.

The 35-year-old has missed only one league game this season, but with his contract set to expire next June, his future remains uncertain.

Alonso, however, admits that he could prolong his stay at Bayern and that his family feel settled in the area.

"I would like to stay here," he told Sport1. "I feel good, my family and I feel comfortable in Munich.

"The season is long and we will get together soon, for sure."

Alonso had earlier stated that he is yet to make any decisive plans over his future.

"My contract ends in the summer and I still haven't made a decision. I don't know what I'll do," he told Onda Cero.

"For the time being, I'm just focusing on enjoying the moment and once I know what is best, then I will make a decision."