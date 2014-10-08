Altidore hints at January move from Sunderland

The United States international, 24, said he is eyeing off being a part of his country's push to reach the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

And with just 53 league minutes to his name across four substitute appearances, Altidore said unless his situation turns around under manager Gus Poyet, he will head elsewhere for more opportunity.

"I thought I've done everything I could this season to come in as fit as possible with the injury and try to make an impact when I've played," he said, ahead of the US' hosting of Ecuador in a friendly in Connecticut on Friday.

"But like I said this four years I want to be part of the national team."

Altidore said USA coach Jurgen Klinsmann demanded his players be match-fit if they are to come into international selection contention.

"Jurgen makes his message very clear, nobody is different, so if it doesn't turn around then in January I'll be looking to start elsewhere and make sure that I'm in his plans," Altidore said.

Altidore's comments come less than two months after manager Poyet claimed the striker "looks really happy".

Altidore made 31 Premier League appearances last term, including 19 starts, for one goal.

His last international appearance saw him captain United States, in their 1-0 win over Czech Republic in September.