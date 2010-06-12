Altidore to start against England

"Jozy will start, there is the first sign of our line-up given out so far," Bradley, told the Dan Patrick show, a syndicated sports talk radio program.

Altidore has struggled with an ankle injury and missed the final warm-up game, the 3-1 win over Australia last Saturday, but he trained in the past three days.

Asked if he expected to beat England, Bradley replied simply "yes" and when pressed for what needed to happen said the key was finding the right mix in approach.

"In a first match situation we have to find a good balance between being aggressive and smart.

"They have a great player Wayne Rooney and we have got to keep a close eye on him. It is not a one-man job because he moves around a lot. But a lot of it comes down to the mentality on the day - one that involves confidence and going for it in a smart disciplined way," he said.

The other major selection issue for Bradley surrounds center-half Oguchi Onyewu who has not played a full ninety minutes in over seven months.

Onyewu was sidelined by a knee injury in October and has played only parts of the three warm-up games for the World Cup.

