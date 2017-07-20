Altidore's girlfriend: Only I can grab Jozy's nipples!

Jozy Altidore revealed his girlfriend's rage after he appeared to be bitten and have his nipple pinched during the United States' 2-0 Gold Cup victory over El Salvador.

Altidore twice hit the deck in the box in the 57th minute of the quarter-final as he attracted the unwanted attention of El Salvador defender Henry Romero.

However, his girlfriend's anger came not as a result of the pain inflicted on her partner, but because only she has the right to bite Altidore and tweak his nipples.

"My girl’s mad at me," Altidore told reporters. "She’s mad at me. She’s mad at Romero, because she's like: 'Only I can bite you, only I can grab your nipples.'"

Asked about the incident after the match, US head coach Bruce Arena said: "There should have been a player sent off tonight. I didn't see the play live, I can't fault the referee."

The US now move on to the semi-finals, where they will face Costa Rica.