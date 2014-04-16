Aluko admits to doubts over future at Hull

The 25-year-old missed a large chunk of the season with an Achilles problem, and has found it difficult to nail down a starting spot, especially with the January arrivals of Nikica Jelavic and Shane Long.

Even with those two unavailable for Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Sheffield United, Steve Bruce opted to leave the Nigerian on the bench, introducing him at half-time as Hull came from 2-1 down to win 5-3 at Wembley.

And Aluko, who has started just once in the league since returning to fitness in February, admits the lack of playing time had led him to consider his future at the club.

"It was very frustrating to not start (on Sunday)," he told The Hull Daily Mail.

"I was disappointed I didn't start. If you are not playing in the league and you are not playing in the Cup, then you start thinking 'What game am I going to play in?'

"I can only show the manager if I am playing, it's hard to show in the last 15 or 20 minutes of games.

"It's not easy to come on and make an impact on a game if there is a flow to the game or a pattern to the game. I want to play in every game.

"If you are not playing in the league or in the Cup games then pretty much you are not playing at all and you start thinking 'Is this for me? Do I need to find a new club?'

"It does go through your head, so it was important for me to come on and make an impact. It was good to show the manager what I can do and hopefully it bodes well."