Alves in line for Barcelona return

Barcelona full-back Dani Alves has been named in Luis Enrique's squad for the visit of Levante, having not featured since the opening weekend of the season.

The Brazil international was forced off 19 minutes into the first match of Barca's title defence after suffering a groin strain in the 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at San Mames.

However, the defender is in line to return against Levante after being given the all-clear by Barca's medical staff.

Prior to naming his squad, Luis Enrique told reporters on Saturday: "Dani Alves is working well and training with the group. That's the best news this week."