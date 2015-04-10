Alves unaffected by rumours, says Enrique

The Brazil full-back was reported to have turned down Barca's final offer of a new contract earlier this week, with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain thought to be interested in his signature.

However, Luis Enrique says the 31-year-old will not allow the reports to impact on his performances with Barca still in the hunt to win the treble.

"These players are specialists in dealing with rumours and controversies and it doesn't affect them at all," he said.

"Loking at Dani Alves, he's one of the least affected by these things.

"We know the most important part of the season is to come and we are fully focused on that."

Barca hold a four-point lead at the top of La Liga ahead of Saturday's trip to Sevilla.