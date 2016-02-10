Amazing Mahrez is one of Premier League's best - Ulloa

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has proven he should be considered among the Premier League's best players, according to team-mate Leonardo Ulloa.

Mahrez, who joined Leicester from Ligue 2 outfit Le Havre in January 2014, has scored 14 league goals this season and also provided 10 assists – a total only bettered by Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (16).

Ulloa hailed the quality of the 24-year-old and feels he ranks above most other players because he is capable of producing moments that are beyond the majority of top-flight stars.

"I think he is one of the best in the Premier League because he always seems to come up with an amazing goal or an assist," the striker told the club's official website.

"He is an amazing player. He can do different things and do things whenever he wants. He is unbelievable because not all the players can do that. We need to enjoy him."

Leicester are top of the table with 13 games remaining and have a five-point cushion over nearest challengers Tottenham and Arsenal, with an away game against Arsene Wenger's men next up on Sunday.

Ulloa, 29, insists the squad do not constantly think about winning the league but conceded that there are no limits on how far they can go following the 3-1 win at Manchester City last Saturday.

He continued: "We need to enjoy this and then we must start to think about Arsenal. We knew this [City] game was difficult for us, the last two have been, but we have six points. Now we focus on the next game.

"Anything is possible. We must try to play the same, with the same intensity and spirit and after we wait to see what happens at the end of the season.

"It is part of our spirit. The manager says we must fight for every ball. The result is the second thing, the first thing is to fight and to work for the team.

"But we don't think about the title, just about the next game. We take it step by step and at the end of the season we will know what happens. [Arsenal] will be another tough game.

"When we play together we are very good and that is the secret, we all play for each other. We are a team."