AmaZulu confirmed as Q-Innovation Quarter Three winners

AmaZulu Football Club have been confirmed as the DStv Premiership Q-Innovation Quarter Three winners.

Benni McCarthy’s team have gone on an impressive run over the period as they bagged six wins from eight while also picking up two draws including a stalemate against league-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Usuthu are currently looking to chase down the Brazilians and prevent them from winning a fourth straight PSL title.

Maritzburg United and Sundowns (both on 15 points) finished quarter three in second and third positions, respectively.

See below Quarter Three log standings: