Ambitious Adebayor snubs Blackburn

The 27-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Madrid, is adamant that he will only move to a team capable of challenging for honours, and clearly does not believe that either Rovers or Zenit St Petersburg fit the bill.

“It's clear in my mind that I'll neither go to Blackburn nor to Zenit,” he said.

“At Real, I got a taste for what it's like winning a trophy. I can only go where we play to win trophies.”

The Togolese striker, who retired from international football in 2010 after the team bus was attacked at the Africa Cup of Nations, has also dismissed reports linking him with Paris Saint-Germain.

“I say thank you to PSG for thinking of me. But, for all the respect I owe them, I will not go there,” he said.

Adebayor, who scored five goals in 14 appearances while on loan at the Bernabeu, seems unlikely to pull on a Manchester City shirt again and would prefer to return to Madrid next season.

“I don't want to fight for survival or a place in mid-table. I'd love to stay with Madrid,” he said.

However, an offer from Jose Mourinho has not been forthcoming and Los Blancos are rumoured to have turned their attention to the likes of Sergio Aguero, so the former Arsenal front-man may be forced to consider other options.

Adebayor has also been linked with a move to one of his former club's arch rivals, Tottenham Hotspur - a club that would meet the striker's criteria of a club capable of competing for silverware.

The forward revealed in May that he came close to joining Spurs in January and would be open to a transfer to White Hart Lane in the future.

NEWS:Adebayor open to Tottenham transfer

By Tim Groves