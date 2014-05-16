Ambrosini keen to extend Fiorentina stay

While Ambrosini has been linked with a move to the MLS, his agent claimed on Thursday that the 36-year-old would like to sign a new contract with Fiorentina.

Ambrosini has made 30 appearances for Fiorentina ahead of the purple shirts' final game of the Serie A campaign on Sunday, but head coach Vincenzo Montella has yet to indicate whether the former Milan midfielder is part of his plans for next season.

"At the moment there is no news, so we are waiting until this season comes to an end," Ambrosini's agent Moreno Roggi told CalcioNews24.

"I don't know what Fiorentina's plans are but I think they will become clear soon. He'd like to stay at Fiorentina, as Massimo is happy here and would love to be part of the team next year too.

"We have to wait for signals from the club and then the matter will be clearer."

Last season Ambrosini was also linked with a move to the United States' top flight when his 18-year career with Milan came to an end but instead decided to move to Fiorentina.

The Italian media reported earlier this year that Ambrosini could join MLS expansion club Orlando City, which is set to join the competition for the 2015 season.

Reports indicated Ambrosini and former Milan team-mate Kaka could become Orlando City's first designated players, which means they would be paid outside the league's salary cap.

Italian players have become favourite targets of MLS clubs in recent years with the likes of Marco Di Vaio (Montreal Impact) and Carlo Cudicini (Los Angeles Galaxy) playing in the league, while Alessandro Nesta finished his career in North America.