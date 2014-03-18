Ameobi frustrated with sub role at Newcastle

The 32-year-old has only started 10 games in the Premier League in 2013-14, with the last coming in the 3-0 defeat to rivals Sunderland at the start of February.

Ameobi's lack of goals - he is yet to find the net in the current league campaign - may be behind Alan Pardew's decision to leave him out, while the form of Loic Remy has also played a part.

Remy is Newcastle's leading scoring with 13, while Yoan Gouffran has hit six, but Ameobi still believes he has qualities that can aid Newcastle in the remaining nine games.

"It's frustrating for me, but I just have to bide my time," Ameobi told the Shields Gazette. "I've loved my time in Newcastle, no more so than when I'm playing.

"I just want to help the team. When that doesn't happen, it's frustrating.

"I know the manager picks a team he thinks can win.

"We have to respect that as a player, but it doesn't stop it being frustrating.

"Hopefully, I can help us in these last nine games and get us as high as we can."

Newcastle are ninth in the Premier League table after 29 matches but fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat against Fulham at the weekend.