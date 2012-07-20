Amos aiming for first-team experience at Hull

Amos, who has previously spent loan spells at Peterborough United, Oldham Athletic and Norwegian side Molde, will join up with Steve Bruce's side upon his return from United's tour of South Africa.

And the 22-year-old is excited at the prospect of gaining some much-needed senior experience during his stay on Humberside, having spent a brief spell training with the Tigers earlier in pre-season.

"I had a little taster when I went to Hull's training camp in Portugal," Amos told United's official website.

"While training was hard, I really felt like I fitted in with all the staff and all the players so I'm really excited to be hopefully getting quite a lot of games under my belt this season.

"I feel like it's exactly what I need to push on to the next level."

Amos recently signed a new three-year contract with United, suggesting the club see the goalkeeper's future as being at Old Trafford, and the Macclesfield-born custodian is confident he has the faith of Sir Alex Ferguson.

"It showed the club's intentions as well as mine. If the club had said they didn't see a future for me, if the manager said he didn't see a future for me, I wouldn't have signed it obviously. He's still got belief in me and I still believe I can do it so it's exciting times."

Amos has played just seven matches in United's first-team to date, having made his Premier League debut in a 2-0 victory over Stoke City in January.