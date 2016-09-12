Ancelotti: Costa and Ribery can both play in my Bayern team

Carlo Ancelotti insists the quality of Douglas Costa and Franck Ribery means they can play together for Bayern Munich.

Brazil winger Costa is back in contention having made his comeback from a thigh injury off the bench in Saturday's 2-0 Bundesliga victory at Schalke.

Costa is set to play a part in Bayern's Champions League opener against Rostov on Tuesday and that could pose a problem with the 25-year-old occupying a similar role to club stalwart Ribery, who endured an injury-hit 2015-16 season.

However, Ancelotti believes the best talent can always find a way to play together and refused to rule out the possibility that Costa and Ribery will feature in the same XI.

"My opinion is good players have to play and good players can play together," he told a pre-match news conference.

"This also applies to Ribery and Costa. While they cannot play full-back, they can play on both wings in offensive play. So this is not a problem."

Ancelotti is expecting a tough test against Russian side Rostov, warning Bayern will have to be on song to break through a resolute defence at the Allianz Arena.

"They are defensively very well organised," he said. "They beat Ajax with ease.

"We have to play quickly and directly in front of them. They have a good team ethic and they have players who help each other.

"Especially defensively I expect them to be very strong."