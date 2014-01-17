Ancelotti denies Ozil 'regret' remarks

The Italian raised eyebrows when an interview that quoted him as saying the decision to allow Ozil to move to the Premier League club in September had been "a mistake" was widely picked up and reported by the international media.

However, on Friday he moved to dismiss the story and claimed that he had never made such remarks.

"I am not going to speak about a player who is no longer here," he told the press ahead of this weekend's clash with Real Betis. "I've explained myself over and over again.

"I'm surprised a newspaper invented this story, there is no story there, and it is unfounded."

The 54-year-old was also quick to reject suggestions that Fabio Coentrao and Alvaro Morata could leave the Bernabeu during the January transfer window.

Morata has been linked with a move to Arsenal, while Coentrao is reportedly attracting interest from clubs including Manchester United.

"Morata hasn't asked to leave the club," Ancelotti added. "I think he is happy here, nothing has changed over the last few days, we need Morata to be here.

"There are no first-choice players, subs, reserves. It is a big squad.

"Marcelo is fresher (than Coentrao). Coentrao is just back after injury, he will rest on Saturday because we want to make (sure) he can be as match-fit as possible."