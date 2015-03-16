Ancelotti dismisses talk of disgruntled Ronaldo

The Wales international scored both of Real's goals, but it was Ronaldo's reaction to Bale's opener in the 18th minute that raised eyebrows.

Having just seen his acrobatic effort denied on the goal-line, Ronaldo was visibly disappointed, throwing one arm in the air - however, after Bale put away Levante's poor clearance, Ronaldo again threw his arm up.

Ancelotti did not even address the incident, claiming Ronaldo was "lively" during their win.

"He is lively," Ancelotti said, as reported by Real Madrid's website.

"The first goal was born out of his shot that was saved on the line.

"The second also came from a Cristiano effort.

"He was pivotal in both of Gareth's goals.

"He didn't score but he was very lively during the game."

Salt in Ronaldo's wounds was his shot - that was border line on target - deflected off Bale and into the net for Real's second goal.

Ancelotti also hailed Bale's output, but said they would need to be more comprehensive in their next La Liga outing - the El Clasico with title rivals Barcelona, with only one point between the pair with 11 games remaining.

"Bale looked motivated and up for it to me," the Italian coach said.

"The entire team looked more eager and focused.

"Everyone understood what they needed to do. We did it for one half of the game but next Sunday we will need to do it for the whole match."