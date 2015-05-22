Ancelotti expects to stay at Real despite speculation

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expects to stay at Real Madrid despite growing speculation surrounding his future.

Reports have suggested Ancelotti is to be removed from his position following a season in which Real have missed out on the Liga title and failed to defend the UEFA Champions League.

Napoli coach Rafael Benitez is rumoured to be in line to take over from Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I'm still thinking I'm going to be the manager of this club until the club tells me otherwise," Ancelotti said at his pre-match press conference prior to Real's Liga finale against Getafe on Saturday.

"[On] Sunday or Monday we'll have a meeting on what's going to happen in the future, both my future and the players' future.

"My feeling is that I will be here. The club is evaluating things, that's normal. I like this club, I like these players and I like this city."

Asked about his relationship with president Florentino Perez, Ancelotti - who was applauded by journalists after the press conference - added: "I've always had a very good relationship with the president.

"I know this is a tough moment for the club, they're going to have to make a decision.

"I haven't seen anything different from the last two years. If the club decides to change manager, it's fine by me.

"I'm happy here, I want to stay here. If I go, I'll have had two great years here. Hopefully I can evaluate the third and fourth year as well.

"In these two years, I've had some happy times, some sad times but that's why I have to evaluate the whole.

"Overall, it's been very good. My conscience is clean, I've given everything. These are things that happen in football."