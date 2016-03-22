Ancelotti perfect for Bayern - Toni

Former Bayern Munich striker Luca Toni believes Carlo Ancelotti is the perfect coach for the Bavarians and has hailed his compatriot's professionalism.

Ancelotti will replace Pep Guardiola as the man in charge at the Allianz Arena at the end of the 2015-16 campaign and Toni feels the 56-year-old's track record speaks for itself.

"Ancelotti is a winner. He has won titles in Italy, Spain, England and France," the Verona forward told Bild.

"He is incredibly professional and always friendly with everyone, players, colleagues, journalists. He is the perfect coach for Bayern.

"All the players with whom I talked about Ancelotti had nothing but praise for him, even those who did not always play."

Guardiola has guided Bayern to back-to-back Bundesliga titles since his arrival at the club, while they are on track to make it three in a row, and Toni has acknowledged Ancelotti faces a tough task to surpass his predecessor.

"It will not be easy for Ancelotti to improve a team that is already at a very high level under Guardiola," he added.

"But if there's anyone who can do it, it's Ancelotti. He has won three Champions League trophies, something no other coach has done, and has a lot of experience at the highest level."