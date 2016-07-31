Ancelotti unhappy with Ribery temper
Franck Ribery has angered Carlo Ancelotti with his actions in Bayern Munich's friendly win over Inter.
Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has warned Franck Ribery over his behaviour in the wake of their 4-1 International Champions Cup win over Inter.
The Frenchman made the headlines for all the wrong reasons last week when he criticised former coach Pep Guardiola, with chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge telling the 33-year-old his comments were out of order.
Ribery was looking to leave that controversy behind him in the match versus Inter, only to anger the Bayern hierarchy again following a run-in with Inter midfielder Felipe Melo.
The winger, who scored the Bavarians' second goal in Charlotte, was involved in a number of clashes with the Brazilian as he seemed to be gunning for revenge after an early foul and eventually earned himself a booking, much to the dismay of Ancelotti.
"I don't like players who behave like that," Ancelotti told reporters following Ribery's display.
"I told him that I don't like that sort of behaviour and I told him to stop doing it.
"I made him our captain for this game, so he simply cannot act like this."
