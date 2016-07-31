Ancelotti unhappy with Ribery temper

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has warned Franck Ribery over his behaviour in the wake of their 4-1 International Champions Cup win over Inter.

The Frenchman made the headlines for all the wrong reasons last week when he criticised former coach Pep Guardiola, with chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge telling the 33-year-old his comments were out of order.

Ribery was looking to leave that controversy behind him in the match versus Inter, only to anger the Bayern hierarchy again following a run-in with Inter midfielder Felipe Melo.

The winger, who scored the Bavarians' second goal in Charlotte, was involved in a number of clashes with the Brazilian as he seemed to be gunning for revenge after an early foul and eventually earned himself a booking, much to the dismay of Ancelotti.

"I don't like players who behave like that," Ancelotti told reporters following Ribery's display.

"I told him that I don't like that sort of behaviour and I told him to stop doing it.

"I made him our captain for this game, so he simply cannot act like this."