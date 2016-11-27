Ancelotti welcomes time at Bayern

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti expects improvement from his team, welcoming additional time before their next outing.

Goals from Thiago Alcantara and Mats Hummels helped Bayern to a 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

It ended a run of three games without a win for Bayern, who sit three points behind league leaders RB Leipzig.

Bayern's next clash is a trip to Mainz on Friday and Ancelotti is happy to have more time to work with his team.

"Before this game, what we are trying to do is not natural in this moment. We have to work," he said.

"Fortunately, next week for the first time this season, we have one week to prepare the game.

"I think it is a good opportunity for us to improve and I am sure we will improve quickly."