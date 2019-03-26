Arsenal emerge as shock potential destination for Manchester United midfielder

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, according to the Daily Mail.

The former Athletic Club midfielder is out of contract this summer and is yet to sign an extension at Old Trafford.

PSG have been heavily linked with the two-time Spain international, who has made 186 appearances for United since joining the club in 2014.

But Arsenal are keen to keep Herrera in the Premier League and could beat Thomas Tuchel's team to his signature.

Unai Emery is looking to bolster his midfield options ahead of next season and has identified Herrera as a target.

And while the 29-year-old has admitted that he enjoys playing for the "biggest club in England", Arsenal are prepared to swoop should he leave Old Trafford at the end of June.

